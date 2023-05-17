Vodafone Plc says Group carrying value of investment in Vi is Zero, remains in need of additional liquidity2 min read . Updated: 17 May 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Vodafone Idea still needs additional liquidity and the British-based parent Vodafone Plc hinted towards further fundraising. However, The UK-based Group has also said that their carrying value of investment in Indian business Vi is zero.
While announcing its FY23 earnings, British telecom company, Vodafone Plc said the Group's carrying value of investment in Indian listed firm Vodafone Idea is Zero. Also, that the Group is recording no further losses related to Vi. However, troubled-laden Vi is still in need of additional liquidity and plans to raise funds going forward.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×