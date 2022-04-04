British telecom major Vodafone has raised its stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd through its subsidiary Prime Metals, a regulatory filing said on Monday.

"Prime Metals Ltd (“PML") held 2,18,55,26,081 equity shares (representing 7.61% of the equity share capital) of Vodafone Idea Limited (the “Company"). PML has acquired 570,958,646 equity shares of the Company through allotment of equity shares pursuant to a preferential issue by the Company," Vodafone Idea said in a filing.

The company earlier held 44.39% stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL). Post the acquisition of shares, Vodafone's shareholding in VIL increased to 47.6%.

On Monday, Vodafone Idea shares were trading 1.49% higher in noon deals at ₹10.25 apiece on NSE.

On Thursday, Vodafone Idea had said that its board has approved the allotment of 338.3 crore equity shares at ₹13.30 per scrip to three promoter group entities - Euro Pacific Securities, Prime Metals and Oriana Investments - for about ₹4,500 crore.

This includes allotment of 1,96,66,35,338 equity shares to Euro Pacific Securities (promoter), 57,09,58,646 equity shares to Prime Metals (promoter), and 84,58,64,661 equity shares to Oriana Investments (promoter group).

The telecom operator in March had announced a ₹14,500-crore fundraising plan, where promoters would inject ₹4,500 crore. The board also cleared raising another ₹10,000 crore via equity and debt instruments.

The infusion of funds will not only help the cash-strapped Vodafone Idea compete with larger rivals Bharti Airtel Ltd and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, but will also make it easier for the company to raise additional funds from external investors.

The capital infusion by the promoters will clear a key stumbling block for lenders and investors to pump in money into Vodafone Idea, once India’s largest telco. Investors and lenders had earlier insisted that Vodafone Idea share plans of equity infusion from its controlling shareholders, and details about how it plans to return to profits, before committing funds.

The promoters’ decision to infuse more funds comes after the government gave telcos more time to pay dues and convert interest payments into equity as part of a rescue plan for the troubled sector.

