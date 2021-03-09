Vodafone says tower business could be worth 14.7 billion euros at float

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

British mobile phone giant Vodafone said Tuesday it had set the price range for the upcoming German stock market flotation of its towers business, valuing the unit at up to 14.7 billion euros ($17.4 billion).

British mobile phone giant Vodafone said Tuesday it had set the price range for the upcoming German stock market flotation of its towers business, valuing the unit at up to 14.7 billion euros ($17.4 billion).

Also Read | Australia’s prime time battle against big tech

Vantage Tower's first day of trading on the Frankfurt stock market is expected to be on or around March 18, with a price-per-share range of between 22.5 euros and 29 euros, Vodafone said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The initial public offering (IPO) "implies a total market capitalisation for Vantage Towers of 11.4 billion euros to 14.7 billion euros", it added.

Digital Colony, a digital infrastructure investor and operator based in the US, has agreed to be a cornerstone investor in the IPO, alongside RRJ, a global equity fund based in Singapore, with commitments of 500 million euros and 450 million euros, respectively.

"The Vantage Towers IPO is moving ahead at pace," Vantage Towers chief executive Vivek Badrinath said in the statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vantage Towers' portfolio includes towers, masts and rooftop sites.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.