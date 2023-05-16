Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs over 3 years; here's why2 min read . Updated: 16 May 2023, 02:45 PM IST
Vodafone layoffs: Vodafone's new new chief executive Margherita Della plans to change Vodafone as the Group's latest FY23 performance has not been good enough. His key strategic plans revolve around customers, simplicity, and growth. And 11,000 job cuts is part of this plan.
British multinational telecommunications company, Vodafone is planning to cut a whopping 11,000 jobs while seeking a leaner and simpler organisation. The layoff is part of the telco's strategic plan and will be executed over the course of the next 3 years. Vodafone's new chief executive Margherita Della Valle announced key strategic plans for the Group as the FY23 performance has not been good enough.
