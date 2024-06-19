Vodafone Idea-Indus Tower stake sale: Telecom major sells shares worth $2 billion. Details here
Block Deal Alert: Vodafone Group plans to sell an almost 18 per cent stake in India's Indus Towers for up to $2 billion. This is a significant increase from the approximately 10% stake they initially intended to sell.
