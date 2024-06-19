Explore
Vodafone Idea-Indus Tower stake sale: Telecom major sells shares worth $2 billion. Details here

Shivangini

Block Deal Alert: Vodafone to offload more shares in India's Indus Towers
Block Deal Alert: Vodafone to offload more shares in India's Indus Tower

Block Deal Alert: Vodafone Group plans to sell an almost 18 per cent stake in India's Indus Towers for up to USD 2 billion. This is a significant increase from the approximately 10 per cent stake they initially intended to sell.

The telecom company, which holds a 21.5 per cent stake in Indus Towers, is planning to use the proceeds from the sale to repay debt, according to a report by Reuters last week.

In 2022, Vodafone announced its intention to sell its entire stake in the Indian firm.

In the latest stake sale planned for June 19, the company aims to sell shares within the price range of 310 to 341 rupees.

On Wednesday, over 615 million shares of Indus Towers were traded across numerous block deals, with a total of approximately 713 million shares exchanged, according to data from the National Stock Exchange of India.

Indus Tower's share price was trading in red, down 4.48 per cent at 328.50, on June 19, at 11:00 am, on BSE. Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea share price was down 2.43 per cent at 16.45 on June 19, at 11:01 am, on BSE.

This is a developing story, keep checking for further updates.

Published: 19 Jun 2024, 10:48 AM IST
