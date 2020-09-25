Vodafone wins international arbitration against India in tax dispute case

NEW DELHI: Vodafone PLC on Friday said it has won a long-pending arbitration case against India’s income tax (IT) department’s demand of over ₹20,000 crore on a retrospective basis.

In a statement to Mint, the company said the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague has ruled in favour of Vodafone and it is reviewing the order documents.

"The award is confidential but Vodafone can confirm that the tribunal has found in Vodafone’s favour. We are studying the lengthy documents and can make no further comment at this time," the UK-based company said in the statement.

The tribunal has ruled that the Indian IT department’s tax demand from Vodafone is in breach of bi-lateral investment treaty (BIT) agreement between India and The Netherlands. All judges ruled in favour of Vodafone, including India’s arbitrator.

"The tribunal held that India was in breach of the ‘fair and equitable’ treatment clause in the India-Netherland BIT," said Sameer Jain, founder and managing partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors. Jain specialises in international arbitration.

The dispute arose when the Indian government amended the Finance Act in 2012, where the power to retrospectively tax any gain on transfer of shares was introduced. Following the amendment, Vodafone was issued a ₹20,000 crore demand in retrospective taxes on capital gains including interest and penalty.

Vodafone had then challenged India's amendment to the law, which allowed the country to retrospectively tax deals such as Vodafone Group's $11 billion acquisition of a 67% stake by Hutchison Whampoa in 2007. The amendment overruled a Supreme Court judgement that went in the company's favour.

"It is a welcome order to raise investor confidence and will see as a strong rally point for Vodafone Idea’s position in India stronger," said Jain.

It, however, remains to be seen whether India will accept the arbitration award or challenge it in The Netherlands, Jain added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via