Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) on Thursday launched internet of things (IoT) solutions comprising connectivity, hardware, network, application, analytics, security and support for enterprises that seek to digitize their businesses, the company said in a statement.

The announcement comes a day after rival Bharti Airtel Ltd launched its IoT platform for enterprises.

Vodafone-Idea will adopt a consulting-based model to help businesses identify their needs, designs and develop customized IoT, and the implementation of it. “It will also provide them with a tailored solution to be integrated with the best-in-class enterprise-grade IoT framework," the Birla group company said.

“Vodafone-Idea IoT is transforming the way businesses operate by reinventing processes, operations, customer experiences and developing newer business models and revenue opportunities," it said.

The company will provide a range of IoT solutions across industries for smart infrastructure, mobility and utility, on its 5G-ready network. “We are starting this journey today with three categories—smart infrastructure, smart mobility and smart utility. We will keep adding to this," Abhijit Kishore, chief enterprise business officer, Vodafone Idea, told reporters.

It should be noted that India is yet to roll out 5G wireless service but operators, equipment vendors and other players in the ecosystem have started preparing for the launch of the next generation technology. IoT is crucial to the roll-out of 5G as it will enable connecting billions of devices under the service.

IoT is the network of physical objects or devices (things) that are embedded with sensors, software and other technologies to exchange and transfer data over the internet.

“The launch of Vodafone Idea IoT solutions is a strategic step towards making VIL business an IoT ecosystem integrator for Indian enterprises, and for positioning VIL to have an ecosystem play driving our transformation from a telco to a techco," said Ravinder Takkar, chief executive, Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea has signed up 20 partners who are using the company’s IoT solutions. It will onboard more enterprises in the next few days, said Kishore. He, however, did not name the partners.

Automobile firm MG Motor, merchant platform Pine Labs Pvt. Ltd, fintech company Paytm, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd, Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd, and Kent RO Systems, among others, are already using Airtel’s IoT solutions, the company said on Wednesday.

