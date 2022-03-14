Vodafone-Idea launches gaming store in partnership with Nazara Technologies

The Vi Games service will presently offer both streamable and downloadable games on the store. Free games on the store will remain ad-supported, while paid games will be offered in two tiers – Gold and Platinum. Both the tiers can be accessed through recharge packs that can be purchased via the Vi app. For Platinum-rated games, users will be required to purchase a ₹26 Vi Games Platinum recharge – which will remain valid for three days, and can be used to purchase one Platinum game from the store.

