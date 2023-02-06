Voda-Idea gets olive branch but is still not out of the woods
Vi also needs to manage free cash flow of over $4 bn a year from FY27 when moratorium on spectrum and AGR dues ends
New Delhi : The government’s acquisition of a 32% stake in Vodafone Idea, making it the largest shareholder in the country’s third-largest carrier, has alleviated bankruptcy concerns and received investor approval, as was reflected in the 20% surge in the company’s stock on Monday.
