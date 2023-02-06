Voda-Idea gets olive branch but is still not out of the woods

“While the current government move drastically reduces any risks of VIL going into NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal), we think fundamental issues on VIL remain. Our checks and discussions with vendors/tower cos indicate that VIL is significantly under-invested in fibre, 5G and core telcos infra. It would at least take $6-8 billion investment to narrow the gap," said analysts at Bank of America Securities in a note seen by Mint. The carrier also needs to finalize supply contracts for 5G gear, invest in expanding its 4G network, besides paying up dues of more than ₹15,000 crore to suppliers and Indus Towers and American Tower Corp.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}