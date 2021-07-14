NEW DELHI: Vogue Eyewear, the premium global brand owned by Italy's eyewear company Luxottica, on Wednesday announced that it has appointed actor Taapsee Pannu as its brand ambassador in India.

"Taapsee Pannu truly exemplifies the free-spirited Vogue Eyewear woman. She is a celebrated and versatile actor who has portrayed a wide variety of roles in films. She is also highly relatable to contemporary women of today who are Vogue eyewear’s target audience which makes her a perfect fit for us," said Gunjan Saigal, brand business head, Vogue Eyewear.

The actor will feature in a campaign titled ‘LetsVogue’, donning the latest eyewear collection. The campaign will go live on 16 July and will be promoted across print, social and digital platforms till Diwali. Apart from in-store visibility, the campaign will also be leveraged across brands pages of third party e-commerce platforms and trade partners.

With the easing of lockdown curbs, the brand has witnessed recovery in Q4 of 2020 and Q1 of 2021. “There’s a pent up demand, people have started travelling again which has helped in the recovery leading to sales," said Saigal.

Priced between ₹4, 000 and ₹7, 000, Vogue Eyewear offers a variety of products including sunglasses, eyeglasses and special fashion focused collections. It targets Gen Z and millennials aged between 18 and 35 years.

The brand is available in India across 4, 000 stores including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. It is also retailed across third-party e-commerce platforms such as AJIO, Tata Cliq, Nykaa, Flipkart and Amazon.

The brand, which primarily focuses on women, has also ventured into men and kids' eyewear in 2019. It will officially unveil the range by the end of 2021.

