Vogue Names Chloe Malle New US Editor, Succeeding Anna Wintour

Condé Nast’s Vogue magazine named Chloe Malle as the head of US editorial content and the successor to Anna Wintour, who led the magazine for nearly four decades and elevated it further as a fashion powerhouse.

Malle’s appointment is effective immediately and she’ll join Vogue’s ten other global heads of editorial content in reporting to Wintour, the magazine said in a statement on Tuesday.

Malle, the daughter of actress Candice Bergen and French film director Louis Malle, previously served as editor of Vogue.com and has worked at the magazine since 2011, spending the majority of her career there. She wrote a digital cover story on the marriage of Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos in June.

Vogue announced in June that Wintour would be stepping down from daily editing duties, but would stay on in her roles as global editorial director for Vogue and as chief content officer for Condé Nast, which involves overseeing editorial for the publisher’s brands, including Wired, Vanity Fair and GQ. British-born Wintour became editor-in-chief in 1988 after working at multiple magazines and helped reinvigorate Vogue, which was losing advertisers and readers to its rival Elle. She began featuring more celebrities on covers and mixed high and low-end fashion in photo-shoots. She also lifted the profile of the Met Gala, a benefit that raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York, as a major fashion event.

Wintour also gained notoriety for being a demanding and difficult boss after her former assistant published a novel called The Devil Wears Prada that fictionalized her time at Vogue. The book inspired a hit film of the same name and an upcoming sequel, both starring actress Meryl Streep as the character based off Wintour.

