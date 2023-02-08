Volkswagen boosts earnings in 2022, high inventory drags down cash flow
Volkswagen AG's earnings margin was at the upper end of its forecast for 2022 at 8.1%, with sales and earnings above 2021 levels despite supply-chain turmoil dragging its net cash flow far below target, the carmaker said on Tuesday.
