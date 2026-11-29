Volkswagen is embroiled in one of India's biggest-ever import duty disputes, with tax authorities demanding $1.2 billion (nearly ₹10,000 crore) in alleged unpaid customs duties over the German automaker's import of car components for assembly in the country, Reuters reported.

At the heart of the dispute is how Volkswagen classified imported components for its Audi, Skoda and Volkswagen models.

Indian authorities allege that the company imported hundreds of components in separate consignments, declaring them as individual car parts to pay lower customs duties, rather than treating them as complete or semi-knocked-down (SKD) car kits that attract significantly higher tariffs.

Volkswagen has denied the allegations and is contesting the tax demand in court. In its defence, the company has also cited the import practices of other global automakers, including Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Kia, arguing that they follow similar arrangements.

The government has rejected the comparison, accusing Volkswagen of relying on incomplete and misleading information.

What is the Volkswagen tax dispute? The case dates back to 2024, when Indian tax authorities accused Volkswagen's India operations of splitting shipments of components required to assemble Audi, Skoda and Volkswagen cars into separate consignments.

According to the tax authorities, this enabled the company to classify the shipments as individual car parts and pay customs duties of 5% to 15%.

Had the imports been classified as complete or semi-knocked-down car kits, they would have attracted duties of 30% to 35%, the authorities argued.

The authorities allege that this practice continued over 12 years, leading to the demand for approximately $1.2 billion in back taxes.

Volkswagen has disputed the allegations, maintaining that its import arrangements were legitimate and consistent with applicable regulations.

It has challenged the tax assessment, arguing that the government's interpretation could have serious consequences for its business in India.

Why has Volkswagen brought Mercedes, BMW and Kia into the dispute? Volkswagen has sought to strengthen its defence by arguing that its import arrangements are not unusual and that other international carmakers follow comparable practices.

Earlier this month, the company reportedly told the Bombay High Court that manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Kia also import car components in separate consignments and pay lower customs duties on individual parts.

By citing its competitors, Volkswagen is questioning whether the government is applying a consistent interpretation of customs rules across the automobile industry. Its argument is that the import practices being scrutinised in its case are not exclusive to the company.

The government has, however, challenged this comparison, describing the information presented by Volkswagen as "partial/fragmented". In its court submission, the tax authority argued that the company was drawing incorrect parallels between individual component imports by rival manufacturers and the shipments involved in its own case.

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According to the government, the relevant comparison should be with imports in which a complete set of components arrives for local assembly as a knocked-down car kit. Such imports, it maintains, attract duties of 30% to 35%, irrespective of whether the components arrive together or are classified separately.

The tax authority has cited Hyundai and Mercedes-Benz as examples of automakers that, in its assessment, follow the applicable customs classification requirements.

Kia told Reuters that it imports car components in accordance with applicable laws. Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai and Volkswagen's India operations did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

What is the Maybach connection? A key point of contention in the dispute is the example of Mercedes-Benz's Maybach, one of the German automaker's most expensive luxury models, priced at more than ₹2.5 crore ($268,000).

The Indian government has cited imports of pre-assembled engines, gearboxes and transmissions for Mercedes-Benz vehicles, including the Maybach, to support its argument that such components are classified under the higher customs duty applicable to knocked-down car kits.

According to the government's court filing, Mercedes-Benz pays duties of 30% to 35% when importing pre-assembled engines or transmissions as part of such kits.

Volkswagen has argued that the Maybach is not an appropriate comparison because it is a high-end luxury vehicle, unlike the relatively affordable models involved in its own tax dispute.

Why is the case in the news now? The dispute has returned to the spotlight after the Indian tax authorities filed a fresh submission in the Bombay High Court, rejecting Volkswagen's attempt to cite the import practices of rival automakers in its defence.

The government has emphasised that the company is relying on fragmented information about competitors' imports without establishing whether those shipments involved individual components or complete sets of parts intended for vehicle assembly.

The latest submission comes ahead of a key hearing scheduled for Monday, November 30.

The Bombay High Court is expected to consider whether tax authorities were legally entitled to scrutinise Volkswagen's import practices over the 12-year period under investigation.

What is at stake for Volkswagen and India's automobile industry? The $1.2 billion tax demand poses a significant financial and regulatory challenge for Volkswagen, which has a relatively small footprint in India, accounting for around 2% of the country's automobile market, as per Reuters.

The company has described the dispute as a matter of "life and death" for its India business, indicating the potential impact of the retrospective tax demand on its investments and operations in the country, the report noted.

The government maintains that the dispute is about enforcing existing customs regulations.