Luxury carmaker Audi has joined Skoda and Volkswagen in signalling that their parent, the Volkswagen Group, is yet to finalise its electric vehicle (EV) strategy for India, highlighting the German automaker’s cautious approach even as rivals scale up EV bets in the country.
Volkswagen Group yet to finalise India EV strategy as rivals accelerate
SummaryAudi India's top executives said that the company has exhausted its current resource allocation for the EV business and is in discussions with its headquarters for the next phase, echoing earlier comments from Skoda and Volkswagen India leadership.
Luxury carmaker Audi has joined Skoda and Volkswagen in signalling that their parent, the Volkswagen Group, is yet to finalise its electric vehicle (EV) strategy for India, highlighting the German automaker’s cautious approach even as rivals scale up EV bets in the country.
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