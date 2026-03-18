Volkswagen Group yet to finalise India EV strategy as rivals accelerate

“Considering the decarbonisation goals of the industry, the future of mobility is clearly electric, and our Group’s e-mobility roadmap reflects that direction. The VW Group is the market leader in Europe and is bringing more electric products for the future,” a spokesperson for Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd told Mint. “India’s electrification transition will be shaped by customer demand, infrastructure readiness, product availability, and technology advancements. We believe that by the end of the decade, the share of electrified vehicles in the Indian market could reach a significant level, and we are aligning our product strategy accordingly.”