In an attempt to boost sales and make its cars accessible to buyers, German carmaker Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has launched new ownership models that include leasing and buy-back schemes.

The company said that it launched the new ownership models anticipating that people will increasingly look at personal transport over public transportation and shared mobility.

“In the current scenario, wherein accessible individual mobility is on the rise, these solutions will reduce the financial strain on the customers," VW said in a statement on Wednesday.

These new schemes, it said, can be availed across its pan-India dealership network.

Under its car-leasing scheme, called as power lease, customers can access all BS VI compliant cars in the company’s portfolio with a minimum lock in period of 2 years. While the car-lease tenure can range from 2 to 4 years, the company said customers can also avail zero down payment along with insurance, maintenance and other costs covered in the package.

Volkswagen has floated two leasing options – wet and dry – wherein former covers all maintenance costs and offers buy-back at the market value of the car. Under dry lease, the customer is expected to bear the maintenance cost while buy-back price would be at pre-determined value.

For example, a VW Polo hatchback, under wet lease for 24 months, would be available at ₹21,827 per month. The same model under dry lease scheme for 24 months would be available for ₹19,714 per month.

The leasing scheme also provides the customers with the option of upgrading to other VW cars, the company said.

The company said to address customer concerns on resale value, low down payment and EMIs, it has also launched buy-back scheme, called VW secure, wherein the customer can purchase either Vento or the Tiguan AllSpace for a period of 3-4 years with assured buy-back value. For example, under the VW secure scheme, the company said it plans to offer upto 55% of the car’s value after it is driven for 3 years and 30,000 kms.

While only Vento and Tiguan AllSpace models can be availed under the assured buy-back scheme, the company confirmed that more models would be brought under this umbrella.

“With the prevailing economic situation, we, at Volkswagen would like to offer customers financial prudency through our omni-channel mobility program. The Volkswagen Secure and Power Lease initiatives provide customers the power and independence to purchase their favorite Volkswagen in a hassle-free, contactless and digitalized manner," said Steffen Knapp, director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

