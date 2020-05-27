Volkswagen launches new car ownership models to push sales

The company said to address customer concerns on resale value, low down payment and EMIs, it has also launched buy-back scheme, called VW secure, wherein the customer can purchase either Vento or the Tiguan AllSpace for a period of 3-4 years with assured buy-back value. For example, under the VW secure scheme, the company said it plans to offer upto 55% of the car’s value after it is driven for 3 years and 30,000 kms.