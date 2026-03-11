Subscribe

Volkswagen Layoffs: Carmaker to cut 50,000 jobs in Germany as profit falls, EV business faces pressure

Volkswagen announced it will cut 50,000 jobs in Germany by 2030 due to declining profits, among other reasons. Here's what we know so far. 

Written By Eshita Gain
Published11 Mar 2026, 07:27 AM IST
Volkswagen Layoffs
Volkswagen Layoffs(Bloomberg)
AI Quick Read

Automotive giant Volkswagen announced on Tuesday that it would cut 50,000 jobs in Germany by 2030 after its profit fell to the lowest level in nearly a decade.

The development comes as the 10-brand group struggles with intensifying competition from Chinese electric vehicle makers, rising production costs, and the impact of US tariffs, which have together weighed on its earnings.

"In total, around 50,000 jobs are due to be cut by 2030 across the Volkswagen Group in Germany," Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume said in a letter to shareholders in the firm's annual report.

Which brands will be impacted?

The group had already struck a deal with unions at the end of 2024 to cut 35,000 jobs by 2030 at its namesake brand as part of wider plans to save 15 billion euros a year, AFP reported.

The additional cuts would come from premium brands Audi and Porsche as well as Volkswagen's software subsidiary Cariad, Blume added.


(More to come)

