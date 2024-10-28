Volkswagen layoffs: German carmaker to cut thousands of jobs, shut at least three plants

  • Volkswagen intends to lay off tens of thousands of employees and close at least three factories in Germany as part of a significant overhaul.

Livemint
Published28 Oct 2024, 04:15 PM IST
Volkswagen plans major layoffs
Volkswagen plans major layoffs(Reuters)

Volkswagen plans to cut down thousands of jobs and shut at least three factories in Germany as it aims for a deeper overhaul, Reuters reported, citing the works council head, on Monday.

"Management is absolutely serious about all this. This is not sabre-rattling in the collective bargaining round," the report said quoting Daniela Cavallo, Volkswagen's works council head.

“This is the plan of Germany's largest industrial group to start the sell-off in its home country of Germany,” it added.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 04:15 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsVolkswagen layoffs: German carmaker to cut thousands of jobs, shut at least three plants

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    185.00
    03:58 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    16.7 (9.92%)

    ICICI Bank share price

    1,292.65
    03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    37.15 (2.96%)

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,734.30
    03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -8.3 (-0.48%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    269.95
    03:57 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -2.6 (-0.95%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    372.75
    03:55 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    40 (12.02%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,624.70
    03:56 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    109.65 (4.36%)

    Coforge share price

    7,705.45
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -36.75 (-0.47%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,119.75
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -26.15 (-2.28%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Interglobe Aviation share price

    4,015.50
    03:47 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -349.15 (-8%)

    Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price

    1,283.00
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -91.6 (-6.66%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,942.05
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -292.6 (-5.59%)

    Mahanagar Gas share price

    1,418.40
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -78.15 (-5.22%)
    More from Top Losers

    Bandhan Bank share price

    185.00
    03:58 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    16.7 (9.92%)

    Archean Chemical Industries share price

    650.30
    03:46 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    54.2 (9.09%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    8.25
    03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    0.58 (7.56%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    319.90
    03:57 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    22.25 (7.48%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,295.00-10.00
      Chennai
      80,301.00-10.00
      Delhi
      80,453.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      80,305.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.