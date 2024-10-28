Volkswagen plans to cut down thousands of jobs and shut at least three factories in Germany as it aims for a deeper overhaul, Reuters reported, citing the works council head, on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Management is absolutely serious about all this. This is not sabre-rattling in the collective bargaining round," the report said quoting Daniela Cavallo, Volkswagen's works council head.

"This is the plan of Germany's largest industrial group to start the sell-off in its home country of Germany," it added.