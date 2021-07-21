Volkswagen India unveils new brand design, logo ahead of SUV launch

“Today, customers are increasingly obtaining information via the digital channels, and Volkswagen’s new brand design has a consistent digital orientation. The brand will offer prospective and current customers across different age groups, easy access to information about specifications of its cars, pricing, financing, and servicing needs, offline as well as online. With digitization at the forefront, Volkswagen has also introduced the 'Sarvottam 2.0' programme, with intent to provide a seamless and transparent customer experience that's digitally enabled, technologically advanced, efficient, connected, and provides curated solutions to customer's requirements," the carmaker said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}