Volkswagen India unveils new brand design, logo ahead of SUV launch

Volkswagen India unveils new brand design, logo ahead of SUV launch

The revamp is part of Volkswagen's 2.0 strategy wherein it plans to improve its customer outreach and service operations.
2 min read . 10:16 AM IST Livemint

  • Volkswagen has announced an India 2.0 strategy wherein the company would launch new products under the Skoda and Volkswagen brand with enhanced level of localization

NEW DELHI: Volkswagen India has announced the implementation of a new brand design and logo across its dealerships as the company approaches the launch of its new mid-size sport utility vehicle. This is a part of the carmaker’s 2.0 strategy wherein it plans to improve its customer outreach and service operations.

Volkswagen aims to make its dealerships more human, attractive, and emotional. Following the phase-wise approach, Volkswagen has already implemented 30 touchpoints in phase I and plans to complete the remaining touchpoints in a phase-wise manner in the year 2021, the company said in a statement.

As a part of this strategy, the brand will also provide behavioral training to its staff, including frontline personnel like salesmen and service advisors, to make them more customer oriented, the company said.

“Today, customers are increasingly obtaining information via the digital channels, and Volkswagen’s new brand design has a consistent digital orientation. The brand will offer prospective and current customers across different age groups, easy access to information about specifications of its cars, pricing, financing, and servicing needs, offline as well as online. With digitization at the forefront, Volkswagen has also introduced the 'Sarvottam 2.0' programme, with intent to provide a seamless and transparent customer experience that's digitally enabled, technologically advanced, efficient, connected, and provides curated solutions to customer's requirements," the carmaker said in a statement.

To reinvent the fortunes of its India operations, Volkswagen AG has announced the India 2.0 strategy wherein the company would launch new products under the Skoda and Volkswagen brand with enhanced level of localization. Both brands would also revamp sales and service operations to cater to the evolving needs of customers.

“The implementation of new brand design across our dealerships marks a new era for Volkswagen in India. By implementing the new brand design and logo, we aim to create a 360° customer experience, that is intriguing and contemporary across all channels and appeals to our customers," said Ashish Gupta, brand director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

