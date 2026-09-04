Volkswagen board approves 50,000 additional job cuts, on top of 50,000 already under way

Volkswagen's supervisory board on Thursday approved a transformation plan that will include cutting additional 50,000 jobs, far fewer models and a smaller industrial footprint in its attempt to counter painful tariffs, overcapacity and aggressive Chinese rivals.

Volkswagen said "a further fundamental adjustment of the global workforce capacity" was needed, saying this would include a reduction of around 50,000 positions worldwide — in addition to a 50,000-job reduction already under way.

The company did not provide further details on the timing of the workforce reduction or how the cuts would be distributed across its brands and regions, Reuters reported.

However, a spokesman for the labour group also said that compulsory layoffs at Volkswagen remain ruled out through the end of 2030 under existing agreements.

What's the plan? According to Bloomberg, the plan detailed Thursday doubles workforce reductions agreed to across Volkswagen Group brands since late 2024, while also paving the way for the company to slim its vehicle lineup by as much as 50 percent by 2035.

The 50,000 new cuts represent about 8 percent of VW’s global workforce as of the end of last year.

“Given intensifying global competition, shifting demand and technological change in the automotive industry, a consistent alignment of workforce capacity with economic reality is essential,” the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Volkswagen plans to shut production at 4 German plants by 2034: Report

The board approved the comprehensive restructuring effort, known as the Future Plan, at a meeting in Wolfsburg, Germany.

VW’s works council, which represents the company’s employees, sought to temper the potential for job losses, saying the 50,000 figure is a planning assumption derived from Volkswagen’s target to achieve a 9% margin by 2030 rather than a fixed headcount goal.

That distinction reflects the broader compromise behind Thursday’s unanimous board vote, reached a day earlier than initially expected after weeks of increasingly bitter rhetoric. Labor representatives had accepted that Volkswagen needed further cost reductions. But they fiercely opposed plant closures, moves to weaken co-determination — Germany’s system of worker representation in corporate decisions — and plans to separate parts of the core VW business.

VW’s US depositary receipts jumped about 9 percent in New York on Thursday, the most since March 2023.

In the final package, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume won backing for the extra job cuts and sweeping efficiency measures. Workers secured assurances that no factory would be immediately abandoned and that contentious site decisions would instead be worked through over the coming months.

The agreement gives the CEO stronger backing to push ahead as VW struggles with high costs, weak demand and intensifying competition, particularly from Chinese automakers.

The deal stops short of immediately closing factories. VW acknowledged that it currently has about 500,000 vehicles-worth of excess annual capacity in Europe. The company said its factories in Emden, Hannover, Neckarsulm and Zwickau currently lack competitive future production plans once existing models phase out between 2031 and 2034.

Also Read | Volkswagen in advanced talks to sell stake in India business to JSW

Alternative uses for the plants will now be explored, Volkswagen said, as per Bloomberg.

That gave labor-friendly board members room to support the overhaul without abandoning core red lines. IG Metall chief Christiane Benner and works council head Daniela Cavallo said the compromise had “prevented a dangerous escalation,” while stressing that no plant closing had been agreed upon and that plans to separate the VW passenger-car and components businesses were off the table.

“The work is only just beginning,” the labor chiefs said of the restructuring plan. “What we will continue never to accept, however, is the burden being placed one-sidedly on employees.”

The Porsche-Piëch family, which controls a majority of VW’s voting rights through Porsche SE, has pushed for faster action as returns and dividend flows come under pressure.

Blume has argued that Volkswagen can no longer afford to carry the same sprawling cost base and industrial footprint while funding investments in electric vehicles, batteries and software.

Porsche SE “welcomes this decision and intends to continue to support the transformation efforts of the board of management of its core investment, Volkswagen AG,” a spokesperson for Porsche SE said in a statement.

The overhaul targets an operating margin of 9 percent by 2030 on annual sales of about 9 million vehicles. VW is also planning €135 billion of capital expenditure and research and development spending over 2027 through 2031, the company said.