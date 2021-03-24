Volkswagen to launch Tiguan SUV in India as its fourth product in 2021

The local unit of Volkswagen AG is also gearing up to launch latest mass-market product, Taigun, (a mid-size SUV) in the Indian market under the India 2.0 strategy

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Ltd on Wednesday announced that it will launch Tiguan, its globally popular sports utilty vehicle, in the domestic market in 2021 to improve its performance. The Tiguan will be the fourth product of the company in the current year as it tries to engineer a turnaround in its fortunes in the domestic market.

With this announcement related to the Tiguan, Volkswagen India has now showcased its complete range of SUVs for the Indian market for the year 2021, taking a significant step towards its objective of gaining a 3% market share in the country, the company said in a statement.

In addition to the Taigun and the Tiguan, Volkswagen India will also introduce the second batch of its premium sport utility vehicles, the T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace.

“Staying aligned to the SUVW strategy, the brand has undertaken several initiatives that will be implemented and executed in phases in the coming months. Introduced in 2020, the T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace received a phenomenal response in the Indian market. T-Roc which was launched in March 2020, was sold out within two months of unlock in India," the statement further noted.

According to Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, 2021 is an important year for the brand as it will fulfill the promise of introducing four new SUVs.

"We've been working relentlessly towards strengthening our existing offerings and our upcoming products, the Taigun and Tiguan will further enhance our presence in the Indian market. The customers' demand for different body styles is on the rise and we look forward to contributing in meeting this growing demand in India with our strong, reliable and sustainable product strategy," added Gupta.