Volkswagen tries to change workplace culture that fueled emissions scandal

Volkswagen had a channel for reporting such violations before the emissions scandal. But the whistleblower program wasn’t very employee-friendly, said Ms. Werner, the Volkswagen board member. It accommodated two main languages—German and English—and employees often had to wait 20 minutes to leave a tip. “People did not feel that such technical issues or violations of the regulatory framework was an issue that the whistleblower hotline would deal with," Ms. Werner said.