Volopay partners with Visa to issue their own cards in APAC region

Volopay, a Y Combinator-backed corporate cards and payable management company, has partnered with Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program to offer financial management solutions. The Fast Track Program will allow Volopay to start issuing their own Visa cards to their client businesses in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, the firm said. The partnership program was founded by Visa in order to support innovative financial services and solutions.
Volopay is a Singapore-based company that combines business accounts, corporate cards, bill payments, expense reimbursements, credit, cashback, and accounting automation into one single platform. After launching in Singapore and Australia, the start-up is now entering India, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Volopay expects this partnership to put it ahead of its competitors by giving it visibility and networking opportunities that are otherwise difficult for start-ups to achieve in their early stages.
“The partnership with Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program gives us an edge that we haven’t had before. The ability to issue our own cards sets us apart from other fintech providers who are merely distributing cards. This way, we will have full control over the product we provide to our clients," said Rajith Shaji, CEO and co-founder of Volopay.
According to Rohit Bhageria, founding member of Volopay, having their own card will help them create a rounded financial stack to offer to their customers. According to the press release, Volopay is one of the few companies in the APAC region with the ability to issue its own corporate cards, making their offering a one-of-a-kind opportunity for Singaporean and Australian businesses.