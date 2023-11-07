Voltas refutes reports of Tata mulling sale of home appliance business
Voltas re-affirms its commitment to the Home Appliances business, and the Company will further strengthen its market-leading position in the categories that it represents, it said in regulatory filing
Appliances maker Voltas has issued a clarification on a media report that, ‘Tata Considering Sale of Voltas Home Appliance Business’ which appeared on Bloomberg, which was also picked up by few other publications/channels, without ascertaining the facts from the Company’s officials before publishing the same.