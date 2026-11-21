Air conditioner maker and cooling solutions provider Voltas has executed a joint venture agreement (JV) with Atomberg Innovation (AIPL), a subsidiary of Atomberg Technologies, it informed the exchanges on Thursday, 19 November.
Shares of the Tata Group company closed at ₹1,235 on the NSE on Friday, down ₹2.00 or -0.16% on 20 November, 2026. It opened at ₹1,232.10, reaching intra-day high of ₹1,257 and intra-day low of ₹1,230.
Notably, while executed this month, the binding term sheet was approved by Voltas' board on 14 August 2026.
Earlier this month, Voltas reported a 51.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹47.71 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27, compared to ₹31.5 crore posted in the same period a year ago, PTI reported.
Revenue from operations soared 15.3% YoY to ₹2,706.57 crore for the quarter, up from ₹2,347.32 crore in the corresponding quarter. The company's revenue from Unitary Cooling Products, which includes room AC business, was up 29% YoY at ₹1,566.79 crore, compared to ₹1,215.13 crore in the preceding fiscal, it added.
It said this was “driven primarily by the Room Air Conditioner business which materially outperformed the broader industry”.
In terms of market share, Voltas continued to consolidate its position as ‘India’s No.1 Room Air Conditioning brand’, maintaining a market share of 17.4% for the year-to-date (YTD) period ended September 2026, it added. “The company sustained a 4.2 per cent lead over its nearest competitor, reflecting its established market presence, consumer preference and distribution strength,” Voltas said.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.