Air conditioner maker and cooling solutions provider Voltas has executed a joint venture agreement (JV) with Atomberg Innovation (AIPL), a subsidiary of Atomberg Technologies, it informed the exchanges on Thursday, 19 November.

Shares of the Tata Group company closed at ₹1,235 on the NSE on Friday, down ₹2.00 or -0.16% on 20 November, 2026. It opened at ₹1,232.10, reaching intra-day high of ₹1,257 and intra-day low of ₹1,230.

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Voltas-Atomberg JV deal: All we know The joint venture will be set up in India for the development, manufacture and commercialisation of room air-conditioner compressors.

As per the terms of the agreement, Atomberg Airtech (AAPL), an existing wholly owned subsidiary of AIPL, shall be the joint venture entity where Voltas will acquire 50% of the equity share capital and giving both parties equal shareholding in the JV.

Voltas shall have the right to control the composition of the Board of Directors of AAPL and, accordingly, AAPL shall become a subsidiary of Voltas upon completion of the transaction, it added.

The name of AAPL is proposed to be changed after the deal is closed, subject to the satisfactory fulfilment of the condition precedent set out in the JVA.

The statement added that the maximum funding commitment by each party to the JV will be ₹ 100 crore, to be infused in tranches from time to time on such terms as may be decided by the board of the joint entity.

100 crore, to be infused in tranches from time to time on such terms as may be decided by the board of the joint entity. Other provisions that are part of the agreement include non-compete obligations and shareholding-related arrangements, such as the right of first refusal and tag-along rights.

Voltas also stated that it at present does not hold any shareholding in any of the parties to the JVA and the other parties are not related to Voltas or its promoter group. Further, it clarified that the transaction does not constitute a related-party transaction, and no potential conflict of interest is expected to arise from the deal. Notably, while executed this month, the binding term sheet was approved by Voltas' board on 14 August 2026.

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Voltas Q2 profit rises over 51%, revenue up at ₹ 2,706.57 crore Earlier this month, Voltas reported a 51.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹47.71 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27, compared to ₹31.5 crore posted in the same period a year ago, PTI reported.

Revenue from operations soared 15.3% YoY to ₹2,706.57 crore for the quarter, up from ₹2,347.32 crore in the corresponding quarter. The company's revenue from Unitary Cooling Products, which includes room AC business, was up 29% YoY at ₹1,566.79 crore, compared to ₹1,215.13 crore in the preceding fiscal, it added.

It said this was “driven primarily by the Room Air Conditioner business which materially outperformed the broader industry”.

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In terms of market share, Voltas continued to consolidate its position as ‘India’s No.1 Room Air Conditioning brand’, maintaining a market share of 17.4% for the year-to-date (YTD) period ended September 2026, it added. “The company sustained a 4.2 per cent lead over its nearest competitor, reflecting its established market presence, consumer preference and distribution strength,” Voltas said.

About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

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LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn