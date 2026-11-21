Air conditioner maker and cooling solutions provider Voltas has executed a joint venture agreement (JV) with Atomberg Innovation (AIPL), a subsidiary of Atomberg Technologies, it informed the exchanges on Thursday, 19 November.
Shares of the Tata Group company closed at ₹1,235 on the NSE on Friday, down ₹2.00 or -0.16% on 20 November, 2026. It opened at ₹1,232.10, reaching intra-day high of ₹1,257 and intra-day low of ₹1,230.
Notably, while executed this month, the binding term sheet was approved by Voltas' board on 14 August 2026.
Earlier this month, Voltas reported a 51.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹47.71 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27, compared to ₹31.5 crore posted in the same period a year ago, PTI reported.
Revenue from operations soared 15.3% YoY to ₹2,706.57 crore for the quarter, up from ₹2,347.32 crore in the corresponding quarter. The company's revenue from Unitary Cooling Products, which includes room AC business, was up 29% YoY at ₹1,566.79 crore, compared to ₹1,215.13 crore in the preceding fiscal, it added.
It said this was “driven primarily by the Room Air Conditioner business which materially outperformed the broader industry”.
In terms of market share, Voltas continued to consolidate its position as ‘India’s No.1 Room Air Conditioning brand’, maintaining a market share of 17.4% for the year-to-date (YTD) period ended September 2026, it added. “The company sustained a 4.2 per cent lead over its nearest competitor, reflecting its established market presence, consumer preference and distribution strength,” Voltas said.