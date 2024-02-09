Companies
Volume growth to be in focus as costs cool: Tata Consumer CEO
Summary
- Tata Consumer Products anticipates a shift in focus from value growth to volume growth in the food and beverages sector as commodity costs stabilize.
New Delhi: Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) expects consumer goods companies to start focusing on volume growth in the coming year as commodity costs cool, MD and CEO Sunil D’Souza said, as price-led growth of the recent past takes the back seat.
