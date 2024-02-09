Volume growth to be in focus as costs cool: Tata Consumer CEO

“In the food and beverages space, due to benign pricing and with costs not going up, now it’s a question of volume growth coming back," D’Souza said in an interview. “You’ll find a lot of players shifting focus from value growth to volume growth because the cost side, rather than the pricing side, is taking care of margins. For us, foods (in India) still delivered 5% volume growth in the December quarter. Our long-term guidance is within this range."

