NEW DELHI: Volvo cars India, a luxury passenger vehicle manufacturer, on Friday announced that it has registered sales of 713 cars in January to June period of the current year. However, the sales were affected during the April-June period due to an increase in covid -19 cases, which led to lockdowns in several states.

Volvo’s dynamic mid-size luxury SUV XC60 was the highest-selling model in the first half of 2021. The company is confident about a much stronger growth in the remaining part of the year as it has already announced the launch of its first full-electric SUV ‘XC40 Recharge’ in India, later this year. Volvo car India will also introduce petrol variants of its premium sedan S90 and mid-size SUV XC60 in H2 2021, the company said in a statement.

The Swedish manufacturer reported sales of just 469 vehicles in the same period last year due to the adverse impact of the first wave of covid-19.

“A 52% growth in the high-end luxury mobility during a highly depressed consumer sentiment phase and major covid restrictions in the marketplace shows the confidence that the Indian consumer has in brand Volvo. Despite uncertain conditions, it has been a good first half for the company giving us a strong base as we move forward in the year and bring new products to our consumers," said Jyoti Malhotra, managing director, Volvo Car India.

Yesterday, Mercedes Benz India, the country’s leading luxury vehicle manufacturer, announced sales of 4,857 vehicles in the January to June period of the current year. The German manufacturer reported sales of just 7,893 vehicles in 2020, a significant drop from 13786 units sold in 2019.

The auto industry came under pressure from the first week of April when Maharashtra began strict lockdown measures. Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and others followed suit. Most vehicle manufacturers either stopped production or reduced output significantly at their factories in different parts of the country.

Some like Bajaj Auto Ltd, however, continued to operate with limited capacity to meet export orders. With a steady drop in infections, especially in north and south India, most automakers have resumed operations from mid-May.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.