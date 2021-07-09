Volvo Cars India reports sales of 713 cars in January to June period

Volvo’s dynamic mid-size luxury SUV XC60 was the highest-selling model in the first half of 2021. The company is confident about a much stronger growth in the remaining part of the year as it has already announced the launch of its first full-electric SUV ‘XC40 Recharge’ in India, later this year. Volvo car India will also introduce petrol variants of its premium sedan S90 and mid-size SUV XC60 in H2 2021, the company said in a statement.

