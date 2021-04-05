Volvo Cars India to bear covid jab cost of employees, their immediate families

Volvo Cars India—the local unit of Sweden’s Volvo Group—on Monday announced decision to bear the cost of covid-19 vaccines for its employees and their family members, which will include parents, spouses and children, in the coming months. The luxury passenger vehicle manufacturer plans to cover its permanent and contractual employees under this initiative.

With this decision, Volvo joins a host of other automobile manufacturing companies and their component suppliers, such as Toyota Kirloskar Motor, TVS Motor Co, Skoda Auto, and Volkswagen Indian Ltd, who have decided to provide covid-19 vaccines to all their employees.

To efficiently run their production lines, it is imperative for automakers and their suppliers to reduce cases of covid-19 in their factories and office premises. Hence most are offering to bear the cost to vaccinate as many employees as possible to ensure the smooth running of their operations as demand is inching back to normalcy.

“Safety is integral to Volvo’s ethos. During the last one year, we have worked with utmost care and concern for the safety and well-being of our employees. We had put in place stringent health related protocols during this period. Now with the government opening up more age groups in its vaccination drive, we are encouraging our employees to get themselves vaccinated for theirs and their family members’ well-being" said Jyoti Malhotra, managing director, Volvo Cars India.

Automobile manufacturers have been ramping up production at a rapid pace since September as demand has gradually recovered to pre-covid levels. Hence, spurt in covid cases in the manufacturing units might lead to disruption in vehicle production. To avoid that, most are encouraging their eligible employees and their immediate family members to get vaccinated.

