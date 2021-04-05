Volvo Cars India to bear covid jab cost of employees, their immediate families

“Safety is integral to Volvo’s ethos. During the last one year, we have worked with utmost care and concern for the safety and well-being of our employees. We had put in place stringent health related protocols during this period. Now with the government opening up more age groups in its vaccination drive, we are encouraging our employees to get themselves vaccinated for theirs and their family members’ well-being" said Jyoti Malhotra, managing director, Volvo Cars India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}