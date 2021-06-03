Volvo Cars to set up a Digital Technology Hub in Bengaluru

NEW DELHI: Volvo Cars India, a unit of Sweden’s Volvo AG, on Thursday announced setting up of a Digital Technology Hub in Bengaluru which will help strengthen the company’s presence on digital platforms. The company has appointed Jonas Olsson, associated with Volvo Group for two decades, as the head of the new venture, effective 1 June, 2021.

“Volvo Cars has an expansive plan for its digital footprint in India and seeks to leverage on the talent available in the country, by being an attractive and inclusive employer and offering the value proposition to contribute to the organization’s journey of creating the cars of tomorrow," the company said in a statement.

It added that the company has been strengthening its footprint in India over the last few years by opening a spare parts warehouse at Mumbai, setting-up a CKD operation at Bangalore in 2018, and widening its sales and service outreach.

“Mr. Olsson has a deep understanding of India, having been in the country for over 15 years. This rich experience will value add and strengthen Volvo Car India’s core strategy of going digital in all its customer offerings in the future. We welcome him in his new assignment and are confident that he will play a key role in strengthening our digital footprint in India" said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

Volvo has been the last to enter the Indian market among the passenger vehicle manufacturers but the company has grown its volumes substantially over the last few years. It has also expanded its sales outlets to most of the important Indian cities.

“Volvo Cars Digital serves Volvo Cars globally with IT services and solutions. We do this in collaboration with an ecosystem of partners, which enables us to act fast, stay agile and at all times provide excellence in our services. The India-operations would be a full-fledged delivery organization, which in collaboration with partners, will be an integral part of the digital deliveries, and support the overall vision and business objectives for Volvo Cars" said Jonas Olsson, head of digital technology hub, Volvo Car India.

