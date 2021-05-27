Volvo Eicher to offer loans, insurance benefits to dealers and employees

Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicle (VECV) Ltd – the country’s third-largest commercial vehicle manufacturer will offer loans to help dealers tide over the current crisis due to the second wave of covid-19 , the company announced on Monday. The company has also decided to offer health care benefits for employees at dealerships across the country.

The automakers are helping to maintain the credit score of the dealer partners, who are under financial pressure to repay the credit taken from banks. Offering insurance benefits to the employees at dealerships will help boost their morale when the showrooms reopen after regional lockdowns.

“As a part of this initiative the company will offer covid insurance, including medical and life insurance covers to eligible dealership employees. This insurance coverage will support over 10,000 dealership employees spread across 520 Eicher dealer locations. VECV will reward Eicher service technicians who are working 24*7 to ensure smooth service and vehicle uptime," the company said in a statement.

“Despite several challenges due to the lockdowns and restrictions, our entire dealership network continues to deliver best-in-class service support to our valued customers ensuring the hassle-free running of the vehicles that transport essential goods across the country. In line with our values of customer centricity and partnership, we extend our wholehearted support to our dealer network," said Ramesh Rajagopalan, senior vice-president, aftermarket and network development at VECV.

With the demand outlook looking bleak, auto and tractor manufacturers are coming up with health and financial benefits for dealers, employees, and prospective customers.

Tractor manufacturer, Sonalika Tractors announced financial benefits for executives at its dealerships who have been infected by covid-19, which will include a sum up to Rs. 25,000, to be paid by the company to cover the medical expenses incurred by an employee at a dealership due to covid-19 infection. Escorts Ltd also announced benefits for the customers who will buy its tractors after May 25.

