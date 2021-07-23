BENGALURU : Volvo Group on Friday launched a technology centre in Bengaluru called ‘CampX’. According to the company, CampX is a global concept for innovation and collaboration, that will further strengthen the group’s position into the emerging future.

"CampX by Volvo Group is our global innovation arena for technology and business transformation and I am extremely pleased that we now have this marquee initiative in India. Automation, electromobility, and connectivity, along with new-age business models and technologies, are transforming the future of transport industry," said Kamal Bali, president and managing director, Volvo Group, India.

"With a rich startup ecosystem in the country and the presence of one of Volvo Group’s largest product development sites, we are in a good position to support the future of the larger Group, the transport industry and fuel innovation in the Indian context," added Bali.

CampX, according to Volvo Group, represents a new way of working that aims to speed up the pace of innovation. It is built on two pillars—co-locating functions and employees working with the new technologies to facilitate collaboration, and in partnership with external stakeholders such as suppliers, customers and startups outside the Volvo Group. Partners to CampX in Bengaluru would come from within and around India.

“We keenly look forward to co-create and test new ideas using our labs, workshops along with startups and other external stakeholders, in close collaboration with subject matter experts from Volvo. In our CampX site in Sweden, we already have gathered nearly 1,000 of our technical and business experts within automation, connectivity and electromobility in one common workplace working on exciting new projects. We plan to replicate the same environment in Bengaluru," said C.R. Vishwanath, vice-president, Volvo Group Trucks Technology.

