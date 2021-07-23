Volvo Group launches technology centre in India

CampX, according to Volvo Group, represents a new way of working that aims to speed up the pace of innovation. It is built on two pillars—co-locating functions and employees working with the new technologies to facilitate collaboration, and in partnership with external stakeholders such as suppliers, customers and startups outside the Volvo Group. Partners to CampX in Bengaluru would come from within and around India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}