NEW DELHI: Voot, the Viacom 18 Media Pvt. Ltd-owned over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platform, on Wednesday said it will exclusively stream cricket reality show Maratha Cricket League T20.

The reality show aims to provide a platform for undiscovered cricketing talent across the country. Scheduled to kickstart on 15 August, the league will have 200 participants, international coaches and eight teams.

Chanpreet Arora, head- AVOD (Voot), Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said that as a platform Voot seeks to provide diverse content experiences to its users. “A differentiated sports talent hunt reality show that seeks to encourage and build cricketing talent in the country is a great way for us to connect with our users. It also allows us to drive meaningful engagement with sporting enthusiasts."

Voot will stream all 34 league matches. Maratha Cricket League T20 has introduced ‘Public Voting’ basis which winners will be decided on the finale scheduled for 5 September, 2021.

Vincent John, chief executive, Maratha Cricket League – MCLT20, Squarecut Sports Pvt. Ltd., said, “Over 10, 000 cricketers were given opportunity to display their talent out of which best 200 will feature in the season one of MCL-T20. Through the platform of Voot, they will be able to tell their stories."

The top 30 performers will be given an opportunity to play from registered cricket clubs in England.

Voot has been ramping up its sports related content library by forging strategic partnerships. In January 2021, it has bagged the streaming rights for Poker Sports League (PSL). The league will hold its third season online as the pandemic has disrupted the physical tournament. Zee5, Disney+Hotstar, Jio TV and MX Player were also in talks to acquire PSL.





