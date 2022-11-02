VR Krishna Gupta takes over the additional charge of BPCL CMD

NEW DELHI :Vetsa Rama Krishna Gupta has taken over the additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) -- post superannuation of Arun Kumar Singh, the company said in a statement.
According to Bharat Petroleum’s official statement, Gupta has an illustrious career spanning over 24 years at the company, in various Finance roles, V R K Gupta is Director (Finance) in the company and holds the additional charge of Director (HR).
Gupta joined BPCL in August 1998 and has a well-rounded experience across Finance functions covering Commercial Finance, Corporate Accounts, Risk Management, Business plan, Budgeting, Treasury operations, etc.
A big advocate of digitalisation, he envisions the massive-scale digital transformation being implemented at Bharat Petroleum as a far-reaching initiative that is reinforcing Trust, Convenience and Personalization for consumers and enhancing efficiencies and transparency in operations.
Under his able leadership, BPCL swiftly completed the merger of BORL and BGRL, wholly owned subsidiaries, with BPCL, along with smooth onboarding of BORL and BGRL employees into the BPCL family.
He is currently a Board member in BPRL (Bharat Petro Resources Limited) and Fino Paytech Limited and was also a Board member in the recently amalgamated companies BORL (Bharat Oman Refineries Limited) & BGRL (Bharat Gas Resources Limited), as well as, MAFFL (Mumbai Aviation Fuel Farm Facility Private Limited).
Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the elite club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.
