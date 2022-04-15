VR Rajesh to take over as Ogilvy India head

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Rajesh replaces Kunal Jeswani who will be moving to Singapore as group chief executive, Ogilvy Singapore & Malaysia. Jesawani had led the company’s India business for the last seven years
NEW DELHI: Ogilvy India has said that VR Rajesh will be elevated to group president for the firm. As group president, he will lead the integration of the organisation’s P&L across offices and will be responsible for the acceleration of all its core capabilities like advertising, brand and content, experience, health, PR and influence, and Ogilvy consulting.
Rajesh joined Ogilvy in 2004 and has grown from strength to strength in the Ogilvy system. Since 2018, he has led the company's Mumbai and Kolkata units, growing the business consistently year after year.
The company, in a statement, said that Rajesh is a growth driver, an influential client and creative partner. He also understands the importance of transformation in the business.
"I am delighted that after a stellar performance at Ogilvy India, Kunal is moving to head Ogilvy Singapore & Malaysia. This important responsibility will add international exposure to Jeswani's experience across the many aspects of the communications business.
Piyush Pandey, chief creative officer worldwide and executive chairman India of Ogilvy, said, “The company is in fantastic hands with immensely talented business, strategic and creative leaders. I am sure that under VR Rajesh’s leadership, our client relationships will thrive, and our work will shine even brighter."
Jeswani said, “The next couple of years will see us accelerate new-age digital competencies and strengthen our content offering by being more regional and local. It’s going to be an exciting ride in creating our comprehensive offering for our clients."