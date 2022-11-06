Värde Partners to invest $1 bn in India over 12 mths

“As an alternative capital provider, we should be flexible in terms of how the economy and the country are going and what kind of opportunities the country is providing. India as a country offers a fairly large opportunity on the private credit side. It’s a large economy with strong GDP growth, and you have a limited supply of private credit, which is done in an institutional manner. All of that implies that it will be an attractive market for many, many years to come for someone like Värde," Chandak said.