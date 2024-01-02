VRO Hospitality raises $10 million to expand
VRO Hospitality has raised $10m in a bridge funding round led by Axis Bank and Gruhas. The funds will be used for acquisitions and expanding the company's portfolio of brands, which currently includes Mirage, Taki Taki, and Los Cavos.
Mumbai: Bengaluru-headquartered VRO Hospitality, which operates 42 lounges and bars in the country, has raised $10 million in a bridge funding round led by Axis Bank and venture capital firm Gruhas, which is backed by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath.
