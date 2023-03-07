Vardhman Special Steels Ltd (VSSL), headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, announced today that it has partnered with Toyota's Global Supply Chain to begin mass steel production. The company stated that it has begun bulk production of steel for Aichi Steel Company forging companies in South East Asia for some of the grades for which it has acquired authorization. The sales of these products will be around 10,000 MT in FY 2023-24 and will rise higher if more permissions are granted over the following 2 to 3 years, said Vardhman Special Steels.

