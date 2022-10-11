V-Trans announces eight new branches in North region2 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 08:04 PM IST
- The new branches are launched considering the influx in demand for logistics solutions and our best offerings in this region, the company said
NEW DELHI : Integrated logistics solutions provider V-Trans (India) Ltd on Tuesday announced eight new branches in North India. The eight new branches are in Varanasi, Sitapur, Noida, Sikandrabad (UP), Delhi, Gurgaon, Ajmer, and Ratangarh.