NEW DELHI : Integrated logistics solutions provider V-Trans (India) Ltd on Tuesday announced eight new branches in North India. The eight new branches are in Varanasi, Sitapur, Noida, Sikandrabad (UP), Delhi, Gurgaon, Ajmer, and Ratangarh.

“The new branches are launched considering the influx in demand for logistics solutions and our best offerings in this region. V-Trans is enabled with best-in-the-business infrastructure and has presence across the nation having more than 850 branches, fleet strength of over 1500 advanced trucks with track and trace facility," the company said in a press release.

“We are proud to announce our robust growth in the North Zone of our country with 8 new branches. One of the key accomplishments for every logistics organization is the strength of the infrastructure and expanding network, and we want to continue reaching such milestones in the future. The North region is one of the most significant markets for us. We have expanded our network rapidly for past few years in this region and aim to continue the same. There are various clients looking for logistics solutions and our offerings are apt to fit the gap," said Mahendra Shah, Chairman and Managing Director, V-Trans (India) Ltd.

A preferred single window logistics solution provider, V-Trans enables manufacturing by providing logistics edge to the clients catering to small, medium or big with customized solutions.

“The team at V-Trans is skilled and committed with the expertise and our entire operation is hosted on advanced ERP and is powered by data analytics connecting all our locations and providing the visibility, clubbed with well-trained staff to oversee the cargo throughout the journey," the company added.

The group covers multi-modal logistics services by road, and air channel. The expansive network across the country, technology integration in processes, and customized solutions for specific requirements of clients of different nature and industries contribute to the success of the company across the country.

“Our IT-enabled infrastructure helps us to provide the best services to our customers. We have established a widespread network of branches across India that caters to delivering the needs of growing industries. Our effectiveness and experience in handling and delivering various industry products make us a viable choice for all industries," Shah added.