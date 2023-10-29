VVDN to expand ops globally by next year
VVDN Technologies aims to build the component supply chain ecosystem in India and expand its manufacturing facilities.
New Delhi: Manesar-based original design manufacturer, VVDN Technologies, is gearing up to diversify into smartphone assembly in India. With seven existing manufacturing and assembly facilities in the country, it has ambitious plans to extend its footprint to global markets, including Europe, the US and the Middle East, Vivek Bansal, founder and president, VVDN Technologies, said in an interview.