VVDN to make 4G, 5G modules for Italy's Telit Cinterion

New Delhi: Engineering, manufacturing, digital services provider VVDN Technologies will manufacture 4G and 5G connectivity modules as well as data cards for Italian intelligent edge solutions company Telit Cinterion, for which it has set up a surface mount technology line at its manufacturing facility in Manesar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is the first time such modules will be manufactured in India.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the CEO and co-founder of the Gurgaon-based company, Puneet Agarwal, said that the facility will make millions of 4G and 5G modules. The modules, data cards and custom products will be for local use as well as exports. The company’s tie-up with Telit is in line with VVDN’s larger plan to broaden and deepen the local manufacturing ecosystem. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Along with the final products, VVDN will be mass manufacturing modules and data cards which finds its application in the products that goes into multifold industries such as smart energy, EV charging, smart buildings, telematics, retail, etc," Agarwal said.

VVDN undertakes printed circuit board assembly, or PCBA, mechanical, tooling and molding, die-casting, pre-compliance certification, and advance cybersecure software and firmware flashing, and it can also mass manufacture the latest and world class electronic products, as an electronics manufacturing services provider.

“This agreement with VVDN is a game changer as it not only ensures we evolve our time-to-customer but also enables us to lead digital transformation enablement in India," said Paolo Dal Pino, CEO, Telit Cinterion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Minister of railways, electronics, IT and telecom Ashwini Vaishnaw virtually inaugurated the facility and said that the complex manufacturing process was a testament to India emerging as a major telecom design, manufacturing and export hub.

He also noted that investment by telecom companies under the production linked incentive scheme, where VVDN was also a participant, has crossed ₹2,419 crore, with sales of ₹34,516 crore, exports of ₹7,600 crore, and over 17,753 jobs generated.

In 2022, when the scheme was rolled out, the government had approved of 42 companies with investments of ₹4,115 crore to avail the scheme which offered incentives on expected sales of ₹2.45 trillion and employment for over 44,000 people over a six-year period ending FY26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The telecom manufacturing industry in India has matured and within a very short timeframe we have started exporting to US, UK, Netherlands, France, Spain, Austria, UAE and Japan. There will be many more companies who want to manufacture in India clearly placing India as a trusted value chain partner," the minister said.

