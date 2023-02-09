VW Group looks to roll out local entry level e-car
Volkswagen Group is considering introducing an entry-level electric car in India, which, if realized, would make it the first European auto maker to tap into India’s mass-market electric vehicle segment
NEW DELHI : Volkswagen Group is considering introducing an entry-level electric car in India, which, if realized, would make it the first European auto maker to tap into India’s mass-market electric vehicle segment. The vehicle, which will likely belong to the lowest or A0 category, will be manufactured in Spain starting in 2025.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×