VW Group looks to roll out local entry level e-car

“The market currently is limited at 1-2% penetration. From a medium to long-term perspective—at the turn of the decade or so, that is—the expectation varies from 15-25% penetration. The Indian passenger vehicle market has been growing at a CAGR of close to 4% for the last four or five years; it is likely to continue to grow at that pace. I would believe there will be a substantial market by 2030 for electric vehicles as well because if the penetration is indeed anything between 15-25%, on the 4.5-5 million vehicles that the PV market will grow to, then it’s still a substantial market 800,000 to one million cars", Arora added.