VW Lowers Outlook as US Tariffs Weigh on Audi, Porsche Margins

Volkswagen AG cut its financial outlook for the year, with the escalating cost of President Donald Trump’s tariffs weighing on earnings at the Audi and Porsche brands.

The automaker now sees an operating return on sales as low as 4%, from at least 5.5% previously. Volkswagen cited the US duties, internal restructuring expenses and greater sales of lower-margin electric cars for the forecast change.

Europe’s largest carmaker is under pressure to cut costs and improve its products to deal with crises in three key markets. Trump’s levies threaten to decimate sales for import-dependent Audi and Porsche AG, while muted demand and high production costs weigh on profits in Europe. Volkswagen also is losing market share in China, where consumers increasingly opt for local brands.

The German manufacturer is counting on partnerships with Rivian Automotive Inc. in the US and China’s Xpeng Inc. to bolster its products, though new models from those efforts won’t be available until next year. Volkswagen isn’t alone in facing challenges: Some of its peers are dealing with tumult in top management, with Stellantis NV having recently named a new chief executive officer and Renault SA seeking a permanent CEO.

There were some bright spots. The namesake VW brand has seen EV sales rise in Europe in recent months thanks to rebating and drivers increasingly shunning Tesla Inc. over Elon Musk’s political activities. Group-wide EV deliveries rose 73% in the region in the second quarter, driven by robust demand for models including the VW ID.5, the Audi Q4 e-tron and the Skoda Enyaq.

